Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $209.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisign reported impressive third-quarter 2020 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 163.7 million .com. and .net domain name registrations were up 4% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern. Notably, its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.50.

VeriSign stock opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.56. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,864,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. AXA raised its stake in VeriSign by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 55.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in VeriSign by 411.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

