Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Hold

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial’s third-quarter earnings miss estimates. It remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, it boasts a solid capital position. However, high cost weighs on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects lower annuity sales in 2020.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.