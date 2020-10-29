Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Hold

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

