Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Strong Sell

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NJR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE NJR opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 707,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,006,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 542,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

