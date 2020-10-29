Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.