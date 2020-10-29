Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.12 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

