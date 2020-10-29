Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Entegris by 91.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Entegris by 115.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Entegris by 76.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

