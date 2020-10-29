Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Hold

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

CYBE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

