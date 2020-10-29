Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Sell

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProPetro Holding focuses on growth through a combination ofacquisitions and pressure pumping services in the lucrative Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico. The company's recent purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources assets has significantly boosted its fleet size. The deal's 10-year dedicated service agreement should ensure a stable revenue base in the medium-to-long term. ProPetro is also set to benefit from a debt-freebalance sheet, which provides a potential lifeline amid the difficult operating environment. However, it continues to be exposed to the soft pressure pumping pricing in the Permian, which constitutes bulk of ProPetro's revenues. The tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget due to weak crude prices is an issue as well. Considering these factors, upside from current levels is limited.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUMP. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen raised Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 230.0% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

