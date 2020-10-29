Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,714.70.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,516.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,463.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,031.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.