Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADMS. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $93.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.