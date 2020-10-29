Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Xencor reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.37 on Monday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

