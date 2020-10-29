Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Down 74.7% in October

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
YUMAQ opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.63. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
About Yuma Energy
