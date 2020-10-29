Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Down 74.7% in October

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YUMAQ opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.63. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

