YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Down to $856.00

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $856.00, but opened at $822.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $868.00, with a volume of 4,626 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The firm has a market cap of $293.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 889.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,052.11.

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

