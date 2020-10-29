Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $43,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,713.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Ho Shin sold 3,481 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $54,094.74.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yext by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.