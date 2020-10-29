Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro Sells 6,570 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hollie Sammons Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90.

On Monday, August 17th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $763,348.90.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

