Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro Sells 6,570 Shares of Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hollie Sammons Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90.

On Monday, August 17th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of Yeti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $763,348.90.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Yeti by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

