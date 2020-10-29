Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 89.1% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 2,417,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

