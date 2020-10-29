Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
