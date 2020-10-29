XsunX Inc (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XsunX Inc (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
XSNX stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. XsunX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
About XsunX
