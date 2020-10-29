XsunX Inc (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XsunX Inc (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

XSNX stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. XsunX has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Get XsunX alerts:

About XsunX

XsunX, Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for XsunX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XsunX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.