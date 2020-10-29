Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.