Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Shares of BKI opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

