Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $42,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,312 shares of company stock worth $73,520,655. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.