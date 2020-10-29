Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $80,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $29,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,993.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

ETSY stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.