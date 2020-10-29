Xponance Inc. Buys 1,661 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock worth $9,824,109 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

