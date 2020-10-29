Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

