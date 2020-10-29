Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 571,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,517,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

MANH opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.