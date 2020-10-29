Xponance Inc. Acquires 607 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $232.72 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 802.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

