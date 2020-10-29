Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,353 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $128,729.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.