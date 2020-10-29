XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,402,176.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $215,600.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $206,720.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in XPEL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

