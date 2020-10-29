Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $138.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.40. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.