Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.72

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.72 and last traded at $123.55, with a volume of 674913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $215,000. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 72,073 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,832 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 28,217 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 31,170 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

