Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.