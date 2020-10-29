Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.