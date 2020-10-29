Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

