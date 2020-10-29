XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 61,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

XFLT stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

