XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 61,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
XFLT stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%.
About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM
There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.
