Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) Shares Gap Down to $140.50

Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.50, but opened at $136.50. Xaar plc (XAR.L) shares last traded at $140.58, with a volume of 130,076 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.28.

About Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

