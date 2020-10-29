Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WYNMY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

