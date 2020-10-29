Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WYNMY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.
About Wynn Macau
