WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2,294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

