Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,687,997.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WK opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Workiva by 5,692.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

