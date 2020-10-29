Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WKHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.
In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
