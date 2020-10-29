Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

