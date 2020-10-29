Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WKHS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.
Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99.
In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
