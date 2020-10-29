Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

