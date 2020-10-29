Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.70.
About Woolworths Group
