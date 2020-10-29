Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

