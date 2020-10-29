Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

