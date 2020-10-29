Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $46.28 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

