Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

