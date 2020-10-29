Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $193.91 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

