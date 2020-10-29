William Sumas Sells 703 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 703 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $16,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, William Sumas sold 929 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $21,831.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $329.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.48 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 28.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

