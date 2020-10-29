William Scott Martin Sells 3,172 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.