Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WSTRF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 6,702.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.