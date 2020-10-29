Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) PT Raised to C$0.20 at ATB Capital

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) had its price target increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRG. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.76. Western Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.39.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 155,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$37,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,305,000. Insiders sold a total of 8,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,144 over the last three months.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

